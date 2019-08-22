|
|
|
Richard T Jacobsen (Jake), 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Idaho Falls, ID, on Aug. 20, 2019. Jake was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Pocatello, ID to Thorleif and Edith (Gladwin) Jacobsen.
Jake graduated as valedictorian from Pocatello High School in 1959. In 1963, he earned a BS degree, and in 1965 an MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the UniversityofIdaho (U of I). He completed a PhD in Engineering Science from Washington State University in 1972.
Jake married Vicki Bell Hopkins in 1959. They had three children prior to divorcing. Jake married his current wife, Bonnie (Stewart) Jacobsen, on Oct. 19, 1973, and Bonnie added a son to the family from her previous marriage. Jake and Bonnie later had a son.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest son Richard T Jacobsen Jr. (Bud), who died on June 19, 2009.
Jake is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Stewart) Jacobsen of Idaho Falls; his children: Pamela Sue Jacobsen (John) Moats of Boise; Eric Ernest Jacobsen of Moscow; Jay Michael Jacobsen (Clint Martin) of Salt Lake City, UT; Erik David (Pamela Olson) Lustig of Sammamish, WA.; he is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Desiree (Martin) Jacobsen of Moscow; grandchildren: Richard Taylor Jacobsen of Pullman, WA; Sidney Marie Jacobsen of Spokane, WA; Victoria Alexis Jacobsen and Eric Tyler Jacobsen of Moscow; Kayla Francis Lustig, Julie Marie Lustig and Elleny May Lustig of Sammamish, WA; and great-grandchild, Brayden Taylor Jacobsen of Pullman, WA.
Jake was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many volunteer roles within the church.
During his more than fifty-year career, Jake served in several administrative roles and conducted international collaborative research at the U of I, Idaho State University, and the Idaho National Laboratory.
Having enjoyed a distinguished career, Jake's most important priority was always his family. He is a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend. His primary interests included woodworking, jewelry making, snow skiing, golfing, and fishing. His sense of humor, kindness, love, humility, integrity, and words of advice will be remembered and recalled for generations to come.
A service will be held on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the LDS Chapel at 1165 Azalea Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://bit.ly/2HmqB6V) or to your local Humane Society (https://bit.ly/30rC8t7).
Published in Post Register on Aug. 22, 2019