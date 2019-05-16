Services Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home & Cremation Services 825 E 17th Street Idaho Falls , ID 83404 (208) 522-7424 Resources More Obituaries for Rick Sterzick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rick Sterzick

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rick Sterzick, 72 of Idaho Falls passed away Wednesday, May 15 2019 at Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello, Idaho. Rick was born December 24, 1946 to William and Irene Sterzick in Burley, Idaho.



He attended High School in Idaho Falls. He enlisted in the Marine Corp at the age of 17 in 1966. He served in Vietnam where he was combat wounded. He recovered at Bremerton Naval Hospital Bremerton, WA. Rick was Honorably discharged in 1968 as a Lance Corporal. Rick received the Purple Heart.



He then attended college in California for 2 years. He married Renae Boyce in 1968. They had one son, Mark Sterzick. They later divorced.



Rick married Nancy Howard in 1993.



Rick was in car sales for many years before his health failed.



Rick enjoyed Fishing, Golfing and taking many road trips.



Rick spent the last 7 years at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello, Idaho.



Rick is survived by Spouse Nancy Howard, Idaho Falls, ID. Son Mark Sterzick (Melissa) Torrence, CA, Stepson Brad Howard(Mary) Idaho Falls, ID, Brother Greg Sterzick, Idaho Falls, ID, Brother Chuck Hoffhine (Teri), Salt Lake City, UT, Brother Ken Hoffhine, Soda Springs, Brother Steve Hoffhine (Kate) Boise, ID,



Sister Michele Cutler(David) Idaho Falls, ID,



Sister Carla Roland(Duane) Blackfoot, ID, and 4 granddaughters.



He was preceded in death by his parents Art and Irene.



We wish to thank the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello for the wonderful care they gave Rick.



Family will greet friends at Buck Miller Hann, 825 E. 17th St., on Thursday, May 23 at 1:00pm then proceed to Graveside Services at Ammon Cemetery with Military Rites starting at 2:00pm.



Memorial Contributions can be made to: Veterans Mobility Corp, 2052 Jennie Lee Drive, Suite 1, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404 Published in Post Register on May 16, 2019