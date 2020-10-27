Rita Kay Bodell, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 26, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. She was a four time cancer survivor due to the care of her many physicians and nurses through the years. A special thank you to Teton Cancer Center for their care over the last three and a half years.
Rita was born May 13, 1955, in Pocatello, ID, to William Frasure and Beatrice Hall Frasure. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. She attended Eastern Idaho Technical College and earned her associate's degree.
On June 19, 1977, she married Robert John Bodell in Macks Inn, Idaho. Rita and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Rita worked as a secretary for the Department of Water Resources. She was also the co-owner and office manager of Bodell Solutions.
She was Christian. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, quilting, and knitting. She was a self taught knitter and received Best of Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and also First Prize Grand Champion Knitter. She was also an avid reader.
Rita is survived by her husband, Robert John Bodell of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Otto Jeremiah (Bridget) Higbee of Mackey, Idaho; son, William Doneal (Vara Porn) Higbee of Idaho Falls; son, Joseph John (Angie) Bodell of Idaho Falls; sisters, Punkin (Jack) Shires, Patsy (John) Anderson, and Bonnie (Joe) Wolf; and brother, Gary (Mavis) Frasure; and grandchildren, Alex, Dustin, Lacey, Zach, and Abigale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beatrice Frasure; son, Casey Higbee; and grandson, Levi Higbee.
No services will be held at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.