|
|
|
Rita Mae Twitchell Chipp, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 11, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Rita was born December 25, 1930, in Manila, Utah, to Wilford Vernal Twitchell and Luella Francetta Warby. She grew up and attended school in Manila, Utah, graduating from Manila High School in 1948. She went on to attend Brigham Young University in Provo.
On August 24, 1956, she married Charles John "Jack" Chipp Jr. in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together they raised four children: Pamela, Kenneth, Christine, and James. Rita and Jack made their home in North Salt Lake, Utah. After retiring, they traveled for seven years, and later settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Rita was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she faithfully served in the Primary Presidency and as a Cub Scout leader. In her spare time, she enjoyed creating counted cross stitch pictures, doing puzzles, reading, quilting, and camping. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all.
Rita is survived by her loving children, Pamela Mallard, of Idaho Falls, ID, Kenneth John (Penney) Chipp of West Valley, UT, and Christine (Rodney) Swasey of Duchesne, UT, and James Wilford (Kathy) Chipp of Kearns, UT; 15 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents; sisters, Elizabeth, Betty, Anna; brothers, HD, Jeff, Dick, and Chap; son-in-law, Larry Mallard; and grandson, Lucius Swasey.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 13, 2020