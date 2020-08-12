1/1
Robbie Shann Chavez
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbie Shann Chavez, 52, of Blackfoot, passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center.

Robbie was born March 10, 1968 in Blackfoot Idaho to Ernest M and Janie Casias Chavez. Robbie has lived most of his life in Blackfoot. He attended school in Blackfoot before graduation from Wood Cross High School in Bountiful, Utah. In 1998 he enlisted in the United States Army, he was stationed at various bases but mostly in Pocatello at the Army Reserve 1016th.

In 1990, Robbie married Tina Lynn Hayden, to this union four children were born. They later divorced.

Robbie recruited for the Army and in his later years did career counseling. Along with his career in the military, he also worked at Oliver's restaurant for many years. He ran Gate City Boxing, was president of Idaho Golden Gloves as well as Snake River Boxing Association. At the age of 7, he started boxing and continued through his teen age years where he won several state titles. He loved boxing and that is what led him to being so involved with the various associations.

Robbie was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, snowboarding, playing his guitar, and being outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Robbie is survived by his children, Baylee Chavez, Julia Chavez, Hadlea Chavez, and Emmanuel Chavez all of Pocatello; siblings, Ernie Chavez of Salt Lake City, UT, Alfred Chavez of Pocatello, Emilio Chavez of Blackfoot, Lupe Wadsworth of Fort Hall, Lisa Barnard of Payson, UT, Bobbie Joe of Blackfoot, Janie Chavez of Salt Lake City, UT, and Anna Chavez of Pocatello; and three grandchildren, Baker Sievers, Beckham Beech, and Journee Chavez.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, JoAnn Chapman.

A funeral mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing to follow until 8:00 p.m.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved