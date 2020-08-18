Robert Louis Battleson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 16, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and OneSource Home Health and Hospice.
Robert was born January 11, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Truman Battleson and Ruby Godfrey Battleson. After Robert was born the family moved to Leland, Iowa, where he attended schools. Robert went on to attend a Technical College and became a Printing Tech.
On December 19, 1970, he married Ruth LaDawn Monson in Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho. Robert and LaDawn made their home in Ucon, Idaho, where Robert worked for Argonne West.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a truthfulness of the gospel and shared with anyone he could. He loved home teaching and taking care of his families. Robert enjoyed fishing, camping and being in the outdoors. He loved to travel up to Star Valley as often as he could. He also enjoyed watching sports. His favorite teams were the Utah Jazz and the San Francisco 49ers. In the summer you would often find him sitting in the stands watching the local Idaho Falls baseball teams. He loved business and people and always looked at the good in people. In his retirement years he was a door greeter at Walmart. In 2003, the love and passion he had for business came through, as he helped open up a local family flooring business. He continued to work and influence the family business until his final days. He was a devoted family man. In his final days he was taken care of by his wife and kids, and they wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Robert loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth LaDawn Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael Robert (Lezlie) Battleson of Star Valley, WY; son, Kelly Andrew (Brenda Fransen Andrus) Battleson of Ammon, ID; daughter, Sheri Dawn (Chad) Leonard of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jeremy L. Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jason Geoffrey (Calli) Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Brent Ryan (Mandy) Battleson of Star Valley, WY; daughter, Nicole Ann (Jose Lugo) Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kristine Marie (Tim) Boyd of Ammon, ID; son, Brandon James Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; 24 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Michelle Battleson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Ucon Ward, 10854 North 41 East, with Bishop Hondo Hudman officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior, at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.