Robert Berg, proud father, loving husband, mad scientist, mountain man, and bad joke connoisseur, passed into the next dimension on Saturday, July 25th 2020.



He leaves behind a workshop full of ingenious inventions that he forgot to leave the instructions to, but probably hold the secrets to clean energy, time travel, teleportation, and other great scientific mysteries.



When he wasn't programming robots and pondering the inner workings of the universe in his workshop, he loved riding his dirt bike in the mountains and camping with his family. Some of his best memories with his sons, Ryan Berg, Christopher Berg, and Dakota Berg, and his wife Shauna Berg were made telling jokes in front of the campfire, and exploring old logging roads and abandoned mines by dirt bike.



He found the perfect blend of his love for the mountains and his knowledge of electronics in his career as a seismic monitoring site technician, spending countless days traveling to, inspecting, and maintaining remote seismic monitoring stations scattered across the Idaho wilderness. One of Idaho's many unsung heroes, he worked with the INL to keep Idahoans safe from potential nuclear disasters and Yellowstone eruptions by making sure the seismic monitoring system functioned smoothly at all times.



Along with big brains, Robert also came with a big heart, never able to turn down a stranger in need and always looking for ways to sprinkle a little kindness into the lives of those around him. One of his favorite ways to share his love was through cooking, whether it was his mean homemade chili or famous divinity at Christmas time.



Born in Pocatello, Idaho, Robert is survived by his wife Shauna Berg, sons Ryan Berg, Christopher Berg, and Dakota Berg, mother Kathy Berg, father Robert Berg, sister Nancy Berg, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and brother-in-laws Kerry Phelps and Larry Phelps. He spent his last days in the mountains he loved so much, after recently moving from Idaho Falls to a new home in northern Idaho near Bonners Ferry with his wife Shauna.



