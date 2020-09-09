1/1
Robert Burroughs
1945 - 2020
Robert Thomas Burroughs, 75, of Mackay, passed away, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born January 18, 1945 in Hayward, California to Thomas Neil Burroughs and Lillian Grace Plant.

At the age of 2 the family relocated to Blackfoot where Bob attended Stoddard elementary and graduated from Blackfoot High School. Bob received his Associate degree from the University of Idaho which he attended through the Idaho Falls campus.

On January 24, 1981 he married Kathryn Taylor in Lamoille, Nevada. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2016.

Bob worked for 40 years at NRF mostly in human resources before retiring in 2003. He was a volunteer and trainer for the Mackay EMT's and a member of the Mackay City Council. At the time of his death he was the acting mayor of Mackay.

Bob was a Christian and loved his God. He loved flying remote control airplanes, traveling, and being outdoors. He loved caring for his friends and community, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his children, Trever (Ashley) Burroughs of Blackfoot, Stephenie (David) Barnhard of Mackay, and Samantha (Kendrick Rose) Burroughs of Nampa; siblings, Vickie (John) Jones of Moreland, Topsey (Jim) Powell of Blackfoot, Cindy Powell of North Carolina, and Lynette Bankhead of Blackfoot; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents; son, Jeffrey Robert Burroughs; daughter, Kerri Lynn Spraktes; and brother-in-law, Alan Bankhead.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hawker Lost River Funeral Home, 345 Sunset Dr in Arco. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com .

Published in Post Register from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
