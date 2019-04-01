Resources More Obituaries for Robert Denkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Denkins

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Franklin Denkins, 86, died at Life Care Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born April 25, 1932, in Cairo, Georgia, to Vassel and Norma Dinkins.



He served four years in the United States Air Force with the Seventh Air Rescue Squadron. He then went to school at Middle Georgia College, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Tennessee. He worked for T.V.A., Oakridge Lab, Portland Cement Association, and Argonne National Lab until his retirement as a Structural Engineer.



On August 30, 1957, he married Nedra Kelley.



He is survived by his two sons, Robert Denkins Jr. and Patrick Denkins; a granddaughter, Oaklee Woolstenhulme; also a brother James (Gaile) Dinkins.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Nedra.



Roberts graveside service will be held at a later date in Palatka, Florida, where his ashes will be buried next to his wife.



The family would like to extend their love and thanks to everyone who helped take care of him at EIRMC Hospital and especially at Life Care Center for all the compassion and understanding while dealing with someone who suffers from severe dementia or Alzheimer's. We hope he can finally rest in peace.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019