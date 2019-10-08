Home

Robert Earl Robison


1945 - 2019
Robert Earl Robison Obituary
Robert Earl Robison (Bob) went to his final fishin' hole on October 8, 2019. He passed away at home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was under the care of Brio Hospice.

Bob was born March 7, 1945, to Earl and Hilda (Anderson) Robison in New Sweden, Idaho.

On August 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Ruth Rowbury.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years; daughter, Roberta (Eric) Livermore; son, Richard (Keri) Robison; grandchildren: Cierra (Colben) McGuire, Dwaine (Alexis) Loveday, Raven Loveday, Courtney (Shawn) Robison, Dayton Robison, and Dakota Livermore; great-grandchildren: Acesyn McGuire and Daxton Ybarra; sister, Diane Robinson; long-time best friends, Jim and Roxie Hart; and former son-in-law, Russell Loveday.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Harold (Barbara) and Armond (Pat); sisters: Margaret (Elmer) Thompson, Dorothy (Rue) Stears, and Rozella (Jim) Hansen.

The family wishes to thank Cathy and Brio Hospice for their expert care and support during this time.

As per his request, no funeral will be held. His family will meet with loved ones and friends at the family home, 463 Sykes, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 3-5:00 pm. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 8, 2019
