Resources More Obituaries for Robert Fisher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Fisher

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Born in Ogden Utah on October 21, 1947, He Passed Away on April 7, 2019 at Sunnyside Hospital, Portland OR.



He lived in Utah for a short time before moving to Idaho Falls where he lived for several years before moving to Vancouver WA where he started his own business doing what he loved Carpentry.



He left behind his beautiful bride Sandra of 48 years, His adoring sister Leota,



3 children Troy, Julie, & Jake. He was blessed with several Grandchildren & Great-grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews.



He is proceeded in death by his wonderful Father & Mother and his baby brother Douglas.



He will be loved and missed dearly by his family & friends and will always remain in our hearts.



We love you dad Published in Post Register on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries