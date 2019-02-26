Resources More Obituaries for Robert Halford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Halford

1980 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our loving husband, son, father and brother, Robert James Halford, 39, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 23, 2019.



Robert was born January 14, 1980, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Douglas and Jean Halford. He grew up in Idaho Falls and Grand Junction, Colorado. Robert attended high school in Grand Junction and later attended college in Idaho Falls where he got an associates degree in business.



On June 5, 2009, he married the love of his life, Misty Miller, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born two daughters, Kiana and Charlytte. Robert and Misty made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Robert worked as a salesman for Teton Toyota.



Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, playing soccer and watching the Denver Broncos. He loved spending time with his family and was a wonderful father and husband. Robert was loved by all. He had an amazing sense of humor. He had lifelong medical challenges, but his positive attitude and wit remained steady throughout his life. Robert was a good, loving son and a hard worker. He loved working with people.



Robert is survived by his loving wife, Misty Halford of Idaho Falls, ID; parents, Douglas and Jean Halford of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Deanna Halford of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Charlytte Halford of Idaho Falls, ID. His infant daughter, Kiana Grace Halford, preceded him in death.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Taylor Mountain Stake Center, 260 Castlerock Lane. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. In lieu of flowers please consider organ donations for those in need or .



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 26, 2019