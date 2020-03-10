Home

Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Robert Hill


1946 - 2020
Robert Hill Obituary
Robert "Bob" James Hill, 74, of Irwin, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly March 6, 2020.

Bob was born February 9, 1946, in Preston, Idaho, to William Ellis Hill and Remona Hatfield Hill. He grew up and attended schools in Irwin and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.

On October 23, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Marcella Hill, in Idaho Falls. Together, they raised three sons: Stacey, Terrance, and Trevor. Robert and Marcella made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Robert worked as an Equipment Operator.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed old westerns, carpentry, fishing, hunting, riding his 4-wheeler, looking for horns, and prospecting for gold. He was known to be quite the joker and was the master of wet willies.

Bob is survived by his loving wife; sons, Stacey (Tyanna) Hill of Ririe, ID, Terrance (April) Hill of Boise, ID, and Trevor (Joell) Hill of Rigby, ID; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Swan Valley Ward Building, 3109 Swan Valley Highway.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 10, 2020
