Robert (Bob) L. Irick passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Bob was born March 21, 1930 in Peru, Indiana to Simon H. and Mary Long Irick. Bob grew up in Indiana and graduated from Frankfort High School in Frankfort, Indiana. Bob was a fantastic athlete and played on the high school's varsity basketball, football, and baseball teams.Bob attended Manchester College in North Manchester, In., earning a B.A. Degree. At 22, he married the love of his life, Charlotte Joan Blickenstaff. Bob and Char married on June 1, 1952 in South Bend, In. They shared 68 years of marriage together. Bob and Char had five children together: Margaret Ann Irick Bahr, Joseph Robert Irick, Thomas L. Irick, Jeffrey Robert Irick, and Janet Marie Irick Elledge.Bob enrolled in the Indiana University School of Medicine and earned his medical diploma in 1956. Bob took post-graduate training at Marion County General Hospital in Indianapolis, In., specializing in Anesthesiology and completing his training in 1959. Bob was then inducted into the U.S. Air Force as a Captain and served 2 years of duty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, in Suffolk, England. In 1962, Bob and Char moved their family to Denver, Co. where Bob joined the Scantland Anesthesia Group, practicing at Denver Presbyterian Hospital for 19 years. Bob was president of the Colorado Society of Anesthesiology and served as president of the medical staff at Presbyterian Hospital. Colorado was a special place to live for Bob and his family. Bob particularly loved fly-fishing in the mountain streams, skiing at Winter Park, playing tennis, and socializing and traveling with his and Char's big group of wonderful friends.In 1980, Bob moved the Irick family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he and James Haney started and managed the Idaho Falls Surgical Center. The Center was the first of its kind in Idaho Falls to perform day surgical procedures. Bob served as president of the Idaho Falls Medical Society. He also served 3 years on the Board of Directors of the Idaho Falls Symphony Orchestra while living in Idaho Falls. Bob and Char were members of the Idaho Falls Country Club. Bob retired in 1993 and he and Char moved to Rio Verde, Arizona.During his retirement, Bob enjoyed playing tennis and golf and met many new people whose friendships he cherished. He never lost his love for fishing and continued to fly fish as well.Bob was very humble and would never brag: his professional achievements demonstrate his brilliance. He was also very patient, very kind, very funny, and he was always the light of any gathering. Bob loved his family and friends very, very much.Bob is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte, son Tom (Debi) Irick, Janet (Todd) Elledge, son-in-law Michael (Morrie Hartman) Bahr, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Preceded in death were Bob's brother, Paul Irick, sons Joseph and Jeff Irick, and daughter Margaret Irick Bahr.Due to Covid 19, a celebration of Bob's life will be postponed to a time where all family and friends may gather safely.