1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Lindel Rasmussen, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.



Robert was born on April 12, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Robert LeRoy and Ethel Eunice Smith Rasmussen. He grew up in Idaho Falls. He attended Skyline High School.



On March 31, 1971, he joined the U.S. Air Force. While he was stationed in Wichita, Kansas he was able to earn his high school diploma and attend trade school earning his certification in welding. He was honorably discharged on March 28, 1975.



On Sept. 8, 1971, he married Helen Renae Barrow, in Menan, Idaho. To this union 4 children were born: Robert, Joseph, Scott and Suzanna. They lived in Wichita, Kansas for 4 years at the McConnell Air Force Base. They returned to Idaho Falls after he was discharged where he worked for Pepsi Cola and the City of Idaho Falls.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Robert enjoyed motorcycles, Automotive, electronics and welding. He was loving, caring and kind to others. Always willing to lend a helping hand.



He is survived by his wife, Helen Renae Barrow Rasmussen; his sons: Robert Jeremy Rasmussen and Joseph Eric Rasmussen; his daughter, Suzanna Renae Rasmussen Rainey; his mother, Ethel Eunice Smith Rasmussen all of Idaho Falls, ID; his brothers: Leland 'Lee' (Jean) Rasmussen of Sandy, UT, David Lowell (Lilli) Rasmussen of Kelso, WA and Larry L (Lori) Rasmussen of Cotton Wood Heights, UT; his sisters: Linda Lee (Lowell) Shaw of Idaho Falls, ID, Lenice Kay White of Logan, UT, and Lorna Beth (Calvin) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; and 3 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert LeRoy Rasmussen and his son, Scott Edward Rasmussen.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Fri., April 26, 2019, at the Thunder Ridge 1st Ward Chapel, 4459 John Adams, with Bishop Steve Boyle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Thurs., April 25, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Iona Cemetery where military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 23, 2019