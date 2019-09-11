|
Dick was born on April 11, 1945 here in Idaho Falls. On April 8, 2019 he passed away from complications from heart surgery at the University of Utah Hospital. Dick was the son of Robert J and Luana (Ritchie) Smith (both deceased). Dick had three brothers, John L (Louisville Kentucky), Douglas (San Diego, California), Bart (deceased), and one sister Janet Erickson (Idaho Falls).Dick was the father of two daughters, Tami Barzee, and Gina Smith, and two sons, Kiley Smith and Brodie Ransburger All of Idaho Falls. Further, Dick had three Granddaughters, Staci Barzee, and Breanna and Ashlyn Smith, and three Great Grandchildren, Konner, Ryker, and Graci Barzee. Dick lived his entire life in Idaho Falls. He worked at various jobs excluding 37 years with Johnson Paying, and most recent 12 year with Crop Production Services.Dick was great story teller who loved make people laugh. He work hard his entire life and he never took himself too seriously and he was a good friend. His family will remember him as a loving brother, a favorite uncle, and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsey Blvd, Idaho Falls, at 1:00 pm.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 11, 2019