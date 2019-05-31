Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Stanger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Stanger

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Craig Stanger, 72, of Ammon, passed away May 30, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones, who will all miss him dearly.



Craig was born June 29, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Glenn Stanger and Ethel Holmgren Stanger. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Utah State University and Idaho State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business and Accounting.



On March 12, 1970, he married Cathrine Marie Crossman in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born six children, Katie, Joni, Robert "Buzz," Amy, Carlie and Dirk. They made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Craig was the owner of Stanger Tax & Accounting.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a missionary in California, where he served the Hispanic community and gained a deep love of the language and culture. He was an Eagle Scout. He was an avid golfer, traveler, fisherman, and hunter, and passed this love on to his children and grandchildren. His claim to fame is his hole-in-one at the 7th hole of Pinecrest golf course.



Craig is survived by his loving wife, Cathi Stanger of Ammon, ID; daughter, Katie Stanger of Ogden, UT; daughter, Joni (Darin) Waldram of Meridian, ID; son, Robert "Buzz" (Jenn) Stanger of Alpine, UT; daughter, Amy (Jeff) Siler of Ammon, ID; daughter, Carlie (Mitchell) McClellan of Meridian, ID; son, Richard Dirk (Shannon) Stanger of Shelley, ID; sister, Paula (Stan) Stanley of Rexburg, ID; sister, Carol (Doug) Snarr of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Marci (Chuck) Homer of Idaho Falls, ID; 22 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Ethel Stanger; brother, Bruce Stanger; and sister, DeAnn Stanger.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Ammon LDS 34th Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway, with Bishop Christian Taylor officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to funeral services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 31, 2019