Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family





Bob was born in Texas on November 11, 1936, to Paul and Flora Steele.



Bob married Betty Abernathy on November 21, 1956. Bob and Betty lived in California until 1992 when they moved to Idaho. Bob worked as an ironworker California for 32 years before retiring to Sugar City. He enjoyed golf and was an avid painter, primarily of landscapes and the Grand Tetons. He enjoyed football and his favorite teams were the Boise State Broncos and the Green Bay Packers. He had many great friends and neighbors throughout his extraordinary life, including his best friend, "cat."



Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty. Bob is survived by his four children, Sheila Davis, Robert (Marty) Steele, Paul Steele, and Sharon Turley; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.



The family will receive friends Monday, May 11th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Due to prevailing health concerns we ask that current precautional measures be followed. Memorial services will be held at a later date according to Bob's wishes. Condolences may be sent online to

Robert Ray Steele, 83, of Sugar City, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at his home.Bob was born in Texas on November 11, 1936, to Paul and Flora Steele.Bob married Betty Abernathy on November 21, 1956. Bob and Betty lived in California until 1992 when they moved to Idaho. Bob worked as an ironworker California for 32 years before retiring to Sugar City. He enjoyed golf and was an avid painter, primarily of landscapes and the Grand Tetons. He enjoyed football and his favorite teams were the Boise State Broncos and the Green Bay Packers. He had many great friends and neighbors throughout his extraordinary life, including his best friend, "cat."Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty. Bob is survived by his four children, Sheila Davis, Robert (Marty) Steele, Paul Steele, and Sharon Turley; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.The family will receive friends Monday, May 11th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Due to prevailing health concerns we ask that current precautional measures be followed. Memorial services will be held at a later date according to Bob's wishes. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store