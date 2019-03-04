Resources More Obituaries for Robert Stranger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Stranger

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Allen Stranger "Bill" was born August 17, 1934 to August Leppell and Henreatta Stranger in Victor, Idaho. He had 7 brothers and sisters Lester, Betty, Laura, Oscar, Richard, Jimmy, and Maryann. He spent his childhood and attended School in Judkin, Idaho. When he was 15 he moved to Ashton, Idaho to work. A few years later he met the love of his life, Bernice Wood. They were married June 28, 1954 in Wilford, Idaho. They were blessed with 4 children Roxy, Ginger, Allen, and Billy.



Bill worked many farming jobs but was probably best remembered for his 38 years at Reinke Grain. He loved his horses, fishing, camping, puttering, and spending time with his family. He was a founding member of Targhee Ridgerunners and served as their president for several years. He was a member of AA and received his 32-year coin the day before he passed away.



Bill passed away March 1, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bernice, his daughter Ginger, (Jim) Mills, his sons Allen (Kathy) Stranger, and Billy Stranger, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren, his sister Betty (Carl) Hobbs, and brother Oscar (Susan) Anderson and son-in-law Mike Skaar. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Roxy Skaar, sisters Laura, and Maryann and brothers Lester, Richard and Jimmy.



No service will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Published in Post Register on Mar. 4, 2019