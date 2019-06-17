Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Walton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Walton

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert Clinton Walton, 80, of Idaho Falls, died June 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. He was under the care of Nuclear Care Partners and Brio Hospice.



Bob was born January 24, 1939, in Rock Springs, WY, to Lawrence Walton and Emily Ransom Walton. The family later moved to Idaho Falls where Bob attended O.E. Bell and Idaho Falls High School and later enlisting into the US Army on February 28, 1956, where he was stationed in Germany as a Lineman until February 14, 1959.



He married Lynda Sue Elg in November of 1959, in Idaho Falls and they had their only daughter, Trina in November of 1970. They later divorced and he then married Diane Empey in May 1977 and later divorced. Bob worked as a Glazier for Bennett's East Side Glass and Paint Company, Painters Union and then as a self-employed painter until he retired.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going for drives, spending time with family and his dogs. He was a loving Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and friend to all.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Trina (Jeremy) Clegg of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dave (Lorea) Walton of Idaho Falls; his loving granddaughters, Jessica (James) Anderson and Mariah (Taylor) Cole, both of Idaho Falls, who cared for him until his very last minutes here on earth; five great grandchildren; best friend, Dan Carter; and dogs, Brodie and Skeeter Walton.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Emily Walton; sister, Helen Walton; brothers, Hollis Walton, Curly Walton and Jack Walton.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.



Military Rites will be performed by the Bingham County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries