Resources More Obituaries for Robert Widerburg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Widerburg

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Robert O. Widerburg, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Bob was born August 16, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Leonard and Louise Widerburg. He grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Ucon High School. He served as an Airman First Class in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War.



On June 17, 1955, he married Luana Hoggan in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born six children: Lana, Lorna, Reed, Robert, LaNelle, and Rett. He owned and operated dairies in Rigby and Rexburg, Idaho.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Elders Quorum Presidency and twice in Bishoprics. He and Luana served a mission together in the London, England Temple. They also served for over 10 years as temple workers in the Idaho Falls Temple. He enjoyed bowling and baseball. He especially loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.



Robert is survived by his loving wife, Luana Widerburg of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lana (Reed) Hill of Menan, ID;



daughter, Lorna (Ken) Minnix of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Reed O. (Sheila) Widerburg of Rexburg, ID; son, Robert J. Widerburg of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, LaNelle (Ron) Goodwin of Rigby, ID; son, Rett (Traci) Widerburg of Rigby, ID;



brother, Richard (Diane) Widerburg of Bullhead, AZ; brother, Ole (Margaret) Widerburg of Rigby, ID; 37 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and five grandchildren, Ty Widerburg, Jacob Widerburg, Jaxen Widerburg, Clint Hill, and Danielle Goodwin.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Idaho Falls 31st Ward (1165 Azalea Drive) with Bishop Pat Neeley officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m., both at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.



Military Rites will be performed by the Jefferson County Veterans Team and Air Force Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.