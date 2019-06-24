|
Robert Bruce Williams, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 22, 2019, from complications due to cancer.
Bruce was born on January 22, 1950, in Idaho Falls to LaVern and Doris Williams. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1968.
Marrying Linda Lou Slack on August 10, 1974, together they had two children. He worked for Denning's Appliance before creating his own business, Bruce's Appliance Repair, in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Williams; daughter, Amie (Jason) Croft; son, Robert (Bekah) Williams; grandchildren: Jascinda and Ambriegh Croft, all of Idaho Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed., June 26, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Find full obituary at www.coltrinmortuary.com
Published in Post Register on June 24, 2019
