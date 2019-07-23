Resources More Obituaries for Roberta Bird Rammell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roberta (Bobbi) Bird Rammell

1932 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email With heartfelt love and gratitude for the life of our mother, we sadly announce her passing. Roberta Lee Bird Rammell, "Bobbi" passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 22, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1932 in Reserve, N.M. to Eldred Holloway and Edith Laidlaw Bird.



Bobbi grew up in her beloved Palo Verde Valley in California until her family moved to Idaho where she graduated from High School in Sugar City, Idaho. In June of that year, she and several family members were converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



She attended Ricks College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a secondary school Teacher's Certificate specializing in English and History.



On July 2, 1953, Merrill Rammell and Bobbi were married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple made their home in Teton Valley where they raised their family of 5 children, until they moved to Rexburg in 1977. They enjoyed their ward associations and friendships in both their Driggs and Rexburg wards. Bobbi loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many church callings throughout her life all of which were her favorites, including Stake Relief Society President and using her gift for writing and art in many stake and ward programs. She also enjoyed serving in a Ricks College Relief Society Presidency.



After their family was raised, they travelled extensively throughout the world and enjoyed their adventures together. They enjoyed their winters in St. George and their many friends there as well.



In 2000 Merrill and Bobbi served an LDS Mission in Cody, Wyoming at the Historical and Art Museum which they loved.



Merrill passed away in 2003 shortly after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Bobbi continued to spend time in St. George and Salt Lake City and Rexburg until 2017 when Salt Lake became her permanent residence.



Her gregarious and outgoing personality made her many friends which she cherished throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed people of all ages, especially children. Bobbi's favorite pastimes include writing, playing the piano by ear, oil painting and visiting her many friends and family by telephone. She was a fabulous cook, Bobbi participated in many community affairs and was a longtime member of the Rexburg Civic Club.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; siblings Marie, Jane, Jack and Richard. Also preceded in death by son-in-law, Vance Forsgren (Patty) ; grandchildren, Natalie Forsgren, Brian Rammell, Odin Forsgren and Finley Alleman.



Survived by children, Craig (Susan) Rammell, South Weber, UT; Patty (Jonathan) Horne, Bountiful, UT; Mark (Tyra) Rammell, Rexburg, ID; Amy (Kent) Forsgren, Farmington, UT; Rachel (John) Olson, Sandy, UT. and brothers Bill and Don Bird. Bobbi has 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.



We would like to thank the staff at Wentworth, her home health care facility and Quality Hospice nurses and doctors, and all of her many friends and neighbors whom she dearly loved for keeping in touch with her over the years.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 South 4th East at 11 a.m. with Bishop Pat Bennett presiding. The viewing will be held prior to the services at 9 a.m. Interment will be at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho at 3 p.m. Published in Post Register on July 23, 2019