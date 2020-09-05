Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Roene Chambers passed away at HomesteadAssisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho on Tuesday, September 1 st 2020.Roene was born in Driggs, Idaho on February 20, 1934 to Golden and Lois Gasser, the4th oldest of 5 children. She was raised in Darby and attended schools in Driggs, Graduating from Teton High School in 1952. She attended the U of I and then went to airline school in Los Angeles, CA. where she worked for Western Airlines for a couple years. Roene later moved back to Teton Valley, Idaho where she met and married the love of her life, Reese Chambers. Together they raised 3 children. Reese and Roene owned and operated the Teton Hardware and Implement business and the John Deeredealership for many years. There she made lifelong friends and served the community. They also ranched throughout their whole life, working side by side from daylight to dark. She was one of the hardest working women you would ever meet. As dad always said, "there was no better help than mom". For over 35 years they owned the Diamond Bar cattle ranch in Tetonia Idaho. She also worked at Kwik Way and Basin Travel convenient stores for years. There she made so many more friends from all over. She was a wonderful cook and anytime someone stopped to visit she always had a cake orhomemade cookies for you to enjoy. You couldn't wait for the holidays to come around to have her homemade candy that was amazing. She could sew anything and made many beautiful quilts. She was very loving, kind, generous, and a friend to everyone.She is survived by her children RJ (Ellen) Chambers of Val Verdes, CA, Irintha (Danny)Harris of Rigby Idaho, Ken (Jayne) Chambers of Tetonia Idaho. She will be missed byher grandchildren, Mandy (Stanley) Miller, Jennifer Harris, Sage Chambers, WillChambers, Amber Chambers, Hailey Chambers, and her great grandchildren Houstonand Macie Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents Golden and Lois Gasser, her sister CecilGerard, and her brothers Vern Gasser, LaVere Gasser, Jim Gasser, and Norris Beesley.We give a special thanks to Homestead Assisted Living, the staff, caretakers, and residents for taking such good care of Roene. She made so many new friends there and enjoyed her time there.On Thursday, September 10, 2020 the family will meet with friends and family from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Eckersell's Funeral Home in Rigby. There will be a graveside service held at 1:00 PM at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho. Bring your own chairs.