Roger Steven Beard, 70 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born December 18, 1949 in Driggs, Idaho to Merlon Paul Beard and Ann Corden Beard. He was raised and attended schools in Driggs. He served honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. March 19, 1971, he married Mary Kathleen Byrne; they later divorced. Steve worked for US Postal service. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his daughter, Keisha (Aaron) Richardson of Idaho Falls; son, Destry S. (Kelti) Beard of Rigby; sisters, Kathy (Speedy) Fontana of Pocatello, Johnny Joe Rozales; brothers, Mike (Rowena) Beard of Shelley, David Holbrook of SLC, UT, Eric Holbrook of Texas, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tim Beard. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 3, 2020