Roger Lloyd Hall, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 15, 2019, at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah.



Roger was born February 15, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Orin Hall and Illa Myrtle Jensen Hall. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.



On June 21, 1972, he married Karen Pack. They had five children together: Lisa, Jeffery, Michel, Krystal, and Marsha Megan. They were later divorced. On March 27, 1998, he married RaeAnn Huff. She brought four more daughters to the marriage: Christy, Tracy, Rebecca, and Tammie. Roger and RaeAnn made their home in Idaho Falls. Roger worked as a farmer, Deputy Sheriff, and crop duster.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed family, fishing, outdoors, racing, model airplanes, Diet Pepsi and fried chicken.



Roger is survived by his loving wife, RaeAnn Hall of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michel (Michelle) Hall of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Krystal Hall of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Marsha Megan (Scott) Stokes of Tremonton, UT; step-daughters, Christy (John) Hansen of Rexburg, ID, Tracy (Joseph) Abbott of South Weber, UT, Rebecca (Sean) Hanks of Roosevelt, UT, Tammie (Jared) Stapp of Huntsville, UT; sister, Jean Peden of Littleton, CO; and 18 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Hall; son, Jeffery Hall; granddaughter, Alayna Abbott; and brothers, Elden and Richard Hall.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Ucon Yellowstone Ward, 2967 East 105 North, with Bishop Travis Bennett officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon) and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 16, 2019