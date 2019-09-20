|
Roger Bruce Monson, 77, of Leadore, Idaho, passed away as a result of complications from a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Roger is survived by his wife, Faye of 50 years; son, Steven (Kara) Lowe; daughters, Kimberly (Ron) Eskelsen, Kathy Lowe, Kaylene (Deb) Monson and Kris (Brad) Foster, sister, Diana (Terry) Hanson and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Roger was a loving dad, husband, grandpa, papa, pops, old poop, turkey and friend to many.
Roger was born November 22, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to Neils and Florence Monson. He grew up and attended school in Rigby. Roger met and married the love of his life, Faye Clements in 1968, and they were later married on December 28, of that year. They built a home together on Honeybee Lane in Idaho Falls, and he opened his own auto body shop. He enjoyed hours of entertainment on the CB radio talking to friends across the country. In 1977, Roger and Faye purchased the Leadore Cache Store and moved to Leadore. Leadore was the second love of his life. He loved hunting and fishing but then he got GOLD fever. Roger passed all of those things on to his family. Throughout his life he was self-employed as well as worked for various enterprises including Smith Chevrolet, Stoddard Mead Ford, Farrell Adamson, and ended his career as a Range Technician for the Salmon Challis National Forest. Roger loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, great grandkids and friends. They were the center of his world and constantly put a smile on his face.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Neils and Florence Monson; brothers, Monte, Don Eugene and Robert; and sister, Florence Monson.
A special thank you to the Leadore Ambulance Crew, ER staff at Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon, ID, and staff at EIRMC ICU for their loving care and support during his final days.
Funeral services for Roger will be at the 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Leadore LDS church. The family will be available to visit with following the service.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 20, 2019