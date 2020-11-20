1/1
Roger Nilsson
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Roger Nilsson, 57 of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away suddenly, Monday November 16, 2020 at his home.

Roger was born on Father's Day Sunday June 16, 1963 to Fay Rodney and Ruby Ilene Grenz Nilsson at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Roger grew up west of Blackfoot in Riverside, Idaho attending the Snake River School District graduating in 1981. After high school Roger attend Idaho State University briefly before serving an honorable 18 month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manchester England.

On August 5, 1988 he married Dianne Kneip in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as a Primary Teacher, Ward Missionary, Elders Quorum President and Financial Clerk.

Roger enjoyed gardening, cooking, tennis, reading, listening to music, singing, riding bikes, taking walks, watching baseball, and going to concerts.

Roger was a kind, thoughtful, father, husband, brother, and son putting other's needs before his own and was loved and will be dearly missed.

Roger is survived by his wife Dianne Nilsson of Blackfoot; daughters, Kayla (Eric) Venable and Karen (Chris) Nilsson; brothers, Donald Nilsson, Doug (Sandra) Nilsson, Tom (Jean) Nilsson, Rodney Nilsson, and Fred Nilsson; and sisters, June Nilsson and Dawna (Kent) Ireton.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Fay Rodney and Ruby Grenz Nilsson and a sister-in-law Melba Nilsson.

A viewing will be held on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home followed by a funeral on Monday November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hawker Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved