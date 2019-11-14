|
Roger Maurice Siau, 90, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, to be reunited with his sweetheart, Sandra. Roger suffered a cerebrovascular accident, but waited to pass through the veil until his family could be by his side in Atchison, Kansas.
Roger was the son of Charles Henri and Louise Suzanne Siau, and beloved husband of his late wife Sandra M (Gorski) Siau. Roger was born January 21,1929, in Paris, France. He lived in Paris until the German occupation in 1940. He was eleven years old when he was forced to leave his home with his mother and nine month old sister, Monique. In their possession was nothing but a suitcase. At the end of World War II, Roger lived with his family in Coblenz, Germany.
During the 1st Indochina War, Roger served as a Master Sargent for the French Forces, spending most of his time in Saigon.
Roger joined his family in the United States. He attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, receiving his Master's Degree, Cum Laude. He then attended the University of Berkeley in California, receiving his teaching degree.
Roger was blessed with the ability to connect with many cultures using his special gift of languages. He never passed a stranger from a foreign land without speaking to them in their native tongue. Roger worked as a language professor at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Here he found the love of his life, Sandra M Gorski. They were married on May 20,1966. Together they built their home in Atchison, while living their lifelong passion of world travel.
Roger spent his life traveling. He had just returned from Oahu, Hawaii a few weeks prior to his death.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra M Siau, his father Charles Henri Siau and his mother Louise Suzanne Siau. He is survived by his sister, Monique Schuelke (Peter), nephew, John Schuelke (Becky), niece Audrey Keepers (Trent), nephew Kenneth Schuelke (Laura), niece Sandra Houchin (Todd) and niece Kimberley Kinler (Marc), as well as their children and grandchildren.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 14, 2019