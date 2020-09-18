Roger Wayne Snyder, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 16, 2020 at his home from liver failure and cancer. He was surrounded by his children who will miss his quiet sense of humor and caring nature very much.



Roger was born September 25, 1939, to J. Luverne and Martha Heistercamp Snyder in Mankato, Minnesota. He graduated from Mankato High School as a National Merit Scholar in 1957. He then attended Mankato State University before transferring to University of Chicago where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics, graduating in 1962. Later, while working at NASA in Cleveland, Ohio, he would earn his Master of Engineering from the University of Toledo.



While attending University of Chicago, Roger met his life-long friend, partner, and future wife, Brooke Stevens Bullock, of Wrentham, Mass. They were married August 17, 1963 at the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham. She had just finished her Master's in Library Science, and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Roger was working as an engineer. From 1962-72, Roger worked for the National Aeronautical and Space Administration. Those were exciting times to be a part of our space program! But Roger was also a fearless business entrepreneur who followed his dreams, for better or worse. They began planning for their first major adventure - to move to Huehuetenango, Guatemala, where Brooke's brother, Richard Ward Bullock, had been working with the Peace Corp. Roger and Brooke learned Spanish, hooked up their travel trailer, and relocated their young family to Central America from 1972-76. There, Roger co-owned two grocery stores and a poultry farm. Returning to the United States, they lived briefly in Houston, Texas prior to moving to Idaho Falls in December 1976 where Roger had accepted a position with EG&G at the INEL. Roger stayed for three years before the computer bug completely bit and he quit his job to start Great Plains Computer Company and later Stylo Software, where he developed and sold business software for early computers. In the 90's he shifted again into candy vending machine routes, and then later into real estate.



He loved to travel and experience new places. Brooke would spend many happy months planning and researching each new destination. In 1968 they spent a month traveling around Holland and Germany, including Berlin, which was not an easy place to go at that time. Over the years they traveled to many locations throughout the world, especially to Europe to visit their daughter Kimberly's family which spent 13 years stationed there with the US Air Force.



Roger was a founding member of Christ Community Church, of Idaho Falls. He attended the church for 43 years and was particularly active in financial decisions and supporting missionary friends. Roger's family would like to thank the many members of Christ Community Church for their sincere and unfailing support and friendship, especially during these last several weeks.



Roger was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Brooke, in 2011. He is survived by their three children: Kimberly (Layne) Nelson, Lorena (Brandy) Corgatelli, and David (Debbie) Snyder, all of Idaho Falls. He had six grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Taylor and Jacob Nelson, and Rebecca, Jordan, Isaac, and Abigail Corgatelli, and many long-time friends who are like family.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 AM at Christ Community Church, 5742 S. 5th West (Park Road), with Mr. Rick Lum officiating. The family will meet with friends following the service at the church.



