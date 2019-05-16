Resources More Obituaries for Roland Talamantez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roland Galvin Talamantez

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Roland Galvin Talamantez, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 14, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Roland was born August 26,1941, in Brackettville, Texas, to Octaviano "Babe" Olvera Talamantez and Maria "Mary" Eleanore Galvan Talamantez. He grew up in Shelley, Idaho and later moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho.



He married Glenna L Schenck in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1965. They had three children, Greg, Tracy and Dina. Glenna and Roland were later divorced in 1993. Roland worked in the Agriculture field throughout his life.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing and camping with his family.



Roland is survived by his loving son, Greg (Jamee) Talamantez of Ammon, ID; daughter, Tracy (Tom) Rowe of Shelley, ID; daughter Dina Elverud of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Richard (Kirn) Talamantez of Layton, UT; sister, Yvonne (Murry) Pierce of Layton, UT; brother, Larry Talamantez of Idaho Falls, ID; and 7 grandchildren, Sabrina Rowe, Sadie (Robert) Sanders, Logan Elverud, Dallon Rowe, Bridger Talamantez, Nathius Elverud, Cooper Talamantez; and 1 great grandchild, Kohen Sanders.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Babe and Mary Talamantez; brothers, Alfred Talamantez, Homer Talamantez, Bob Talamantez; and sisters, Gloria Ferguson, Josie Craig, and Solia (Hope) Lewis.



Celebration of Life will be at The Teton Event Center, 3885 Crestwood Lane, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404 on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Published in Post Register on May 16, 2019