Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Rolando Fuentes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rolando Fuentes

1963 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rolando Fuentes, 55, of Idaho Falls passed away unexpectedly May 5, 2019 at Salt Lake City Behavioral Hospital.



He was born October 14, 1963 in Piedras Negras Coah., Mexico to Ignacio and Josefina Fuentes. He grew up and attended school in Worland, Wyoming. The family then moved to Idaho where he attended and graduated from Shelley High School.



He worked for the Shelley School District as a janitor and also for Snake River RV Park until his health stopped him from doing so.



In 2007 Rolando met Charlene McDonald. They immediately fell in love and were together until the day he passed. Rolando was a loving and caring father to her children; Nikki Garcia, Joel McDonald Jr., and Marvin McDonald. He was also a grandpa to their children; Nikki's kids, Adriana, Savana, Orlando, Alonzo and Santino; Joel's kids, Hennessie, Tieson, X'zavier; and Dre; Marvins kids, Junior, Cole, and Jace. Rolls brought true happiness and unconditional love into all of their lives and he will be deeply missed.



Rolando was liked by many who knew him and he made everyone laugh! He was like a family comedian. He also had a twin brother who passed away at birth. He will be missed very much...We Love You...



He is survived by Charlene McDonald, siblings, Tomasa Ley, Domingo Fuentes (Andrea), Minerva Bravo, Alma Balboa, Daniel Fuentes, Irma Fuentes, Hilda Rico (Ventura), Margarita Rico (Gerardo), Alberta Fuentes (Christine).



He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Alejandro, Gustavo, Ignacio Jr., and one sister, Maricella.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. and Saturday morning from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries