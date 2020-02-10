|
|
|
Roma Jean Neeley Albiston passed away peacefully February 5, 2020, at the age of 90 as a result of complications from a fall and fractured pelvis. Jean was born November 20, 1929, the eighth of eleven children to Elmer Raymond Neeley and Susanah LaVern Orchard Neeley, in Declo, Idaho.
Jean graduated from American Falls High School in 1948. She met Kaye L. Albiston in the fall of 1951 at a dance hall in Idaho Falls. They were married February 1, 1952, in Pocatello, Idaho, and were blessed with three sons, Steven, Todd, and Jeffery.
The family made their home in St. Anthony, Idaho, where she raised three sons and worked full-time outside the home. She was employed as a bookkeeper for the St. Anthony Starch Company for several years. Catching the entrepreneurial bug, Jean and Kaye opened Kaye and Jean's Conoco: a full service station, cafe, and drive-in. Jean did all the bookkeeping and managed the cafe/drive-in. When they closed the business, she began working for Valley Bank as a teller and retired as Operations Manager in 1992.
Jean was active in her community serving as a past President of the St. Anthony chapter of Soroptimist Club. She also co-chaired St. Anthony's Annual Fishermen's Breakfast for several years from its inception. She dabbled in local politics, with an unsuccessful bid for a City Councilman seat.
Early in marriage, Jean and Kaye enjoyed participating in bowling leagues and dancing. In the mid 1960's their focus for entertainment changed as they worked in support of the development and establishment of the Fremont County Golf Course. Their passion for golf lead them to build a log house in 1992 adjacent to the golf course. Jean enjoyed playing golf into her mid 80's, recording six holes-in-one during her lifetime. Jean's other passion was cars - trading up every two years. The family joke was, instead of buying new tires, she would just buy a new car! She loved to read, swing on the patio, and take long walks... at a fast pace, frequently logging 2+ miles. She loved family gatherings and spending time with friends. In later years, she spent time with her sisters, taking up daily residence at the Grand Teton Mall.
During their working years, Jean and Kaye vacationed via motorhome with friends for winter golf. After her retirement, they extended their winter travels leaving St. Anthony in mid October, and returning home at the end of April. They spent winters initially in Palm Desert, CA, and later in Arizona City, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Kaye L. Albiston; her siblings and their spouses, Alma LaVern Neeley, Mary Virginia Williams (Ruland), Cloda McCrory (Mac), Ruth Judd (Bill), Joy Phelps (Lynn), and Myrle Seehusen; and her brothers and their spouses, Paul Elmer Neeley (Betty) and Calvin Blaine Neeley (Carmen).
Survivors include her sons, Dr. Steven K. Albiston (Margaret) of Idaho Falls, ID, Todd L. Albiston (Nancy) of Nampa, ID, and Jeffery J. Albiston of St. Anthony, ID; sisters, Carma Lou Adams of Pocatello, ID, and Beth Ann Forsmann of Blackfoot, ID; sister-in-law, Carolyn Albiston Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother-in-law, Pete Seehusen of Idaho Falls, ID. A proud grandmother, Jean is survived by seven grandchildren: Derrick M. Albiston (Melissa), Kristoffer K. Albiston, Jennifer Kaye Albiston Davis (Benjamin), Brooke Elizabeth Albiston, Steven Mark Albiston (Stacia), Meghan Leigh Albiston Slagle (Andrew), and Casey Lavery Albiston. She is also survived by twelve greatgrandchildren: McKall Ruth, Trevin Todd, Ainsley Melissa, Abbey Lynn Albiston; Addison Jean, Jameson Ryker Albiston; Eloise Kaye, Barrett Benjamin Davis; Kayela Jeane Elizabeth Albiston; Luke Steven, Gus Harold Albiston; Oscar William Slagle, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will begin 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends following the service.
Suggested remembrances include Best Friends Animal Society at Support.bestfriends.org, South Fremont High School Golf Team, 855 N. Bridge Street, St. Anthony, ID 83445, or a .
Published in Post Register on Feb. 10, 2020