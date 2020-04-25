|
Ronald Craig Rope, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly at his home in Idaho Falls on April 17th, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born on June 24, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, to Barbara Jean Rope (nee Loveless) and William Funnelle Rope. He grew up with an older sister and two younger brothers in the Terrace Park suburb of Cincinnati. Exploring this neighborhood's wooded hills and creeks sparked his innate curiosity and instilled a life-long wonder of the natural world. He attended Mariemont High School, where he was involved in theater, band, and an elite singing group. After graduating in 1972, he attended Denison University where he majored in biology and met his Partner-in-Life, Susan Kathleen Thieme.
After graduation, Ron and Sue were married at her parents' home in Greenville, Ohio, on May 14th, 1977. Following a three-month honeymoon spent road-tripping around the US and Mexico camping out of their VW Rabbit, the couple moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where Sue completed a master's degree, and Ron taught middle school biology and physical sciences. In 1981, Ron and Sue moved to Idaho Falls for Sue's employment at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), while Ron earned a Master's of Teaching Science (Biology) from ISU in 1983.
From the start, Ron embraced an Idaho lifestyle: hunting with his Labrador Lela, fishing/hiking/camping with Sue, and planting an orchard of fruit trees and a sizable vegetable garden. His outdoor savvy earned him the reputation in the neighborhood as the guy to call when a "rattler" showed up on your porch. He would collect the interloper with a hoe and a pillowcase, taking time to display the specimen to any kids who may have gathered, then drive until the road ran out to let the snake go. Even before he was a parent himself, a smattering of neighborhood kids (perhaps sensing the generous heart of a natural teacher) would tag along in Pied Piper fashion while he did yard work and other chores. His genuine enthusiasm and appreciation for conversation and small outdoor wonders was truly infectious to children and adults alike.
In the mid-1980s, Ron began a 24-year career as an Environmental Scientist at the INL. A true collaborator, Ron was skilled at bringing scientists together to share results and investigate large-scale ecological systems issues. He was the Principal Investigator on a long-term project with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to develop strategies for monitoring environmental contaminants in national wildlife refuges. Two of his favorite field research locations were remote areas of the Wind River Range in Wyoming and geothermal sites in Yellowstone. He took the lead on applying the then new Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology to vegetation and wetlands mapping and watershed management.
This environmental work connected Ron with the nonprofit Teton Regional Land Trust where he served on the board from 2000-2012, and acted as board president in 2010-2011. He found this work deeply meaningful, and eagerly contributed his time and passion to further local conservation causes among like-minded individuals.
Ron and Sue's son Jesse was born in 1986, followed 15 months later by their daughter Alison. Ron was a dedicated father who fell in love with his kids from the first moment. Excited to introduce their children to the joys of outdoor adventuring, the family began what would become a defining tradition of trips together as "The Pack," long before the kids were walking.
Planning and sharing in these travels was one of Ron's greatest pleasures, and any trip that could involve his children took top priority. Highlights include backpacking the Mountain West; scuba-diving throughout the Caribbean and Mexico; climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania with Sue in 2000, followed by a family safari; and adventure travel in Patagonia, Belize, Ecuador, Africa, and Australia. Ron summited the Grand Teton with both kids and the other two Tetons with his son. Ron and Sue had a goal to travel to all 61 U.S. national parks. Having recently explored Hawaii and American Samoa, 11 parks remain (the kids are committed to getting Sue over the finish line). Although they prioritized adventure travel "while they still could," Ron was just as comfortable in a Broadway theatre or symphony hall as he was backpacking the Grand Canyon.
Ron had an easy way with people, becoming a fixture in many close-knit communities that shared his passions. Playing guitar and singing with friends was a source of great joy. Alongsideco-workers from the INL, he formed a bluegrass band called "Lost River" that played at local venues, festivals, and weddings. Idaho's tennis community provided another source of connection and camaraderie with his wife as well as friends. Ron also volunteered for many years with the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, which became a family affair - Sue undertook production and fundraising duties, both children performed, and Ron constructed scenery and managed backstage. Under his coordinating efforts, the garage and basement transformed into a capable scene shop with adults and kids alike working to pull it all together. Game to play on both sides of the curtain, he stepped onstage into the role of a father across from his real-life son as "The Mysterious Man" in "Into the Woods" in 2004.
Ron was instantly recognizable as a playful and caring person. He loved laughing and making people laugh, and was always searching for fellow "players" who would join in the jest. Family dinners could become riotous with laughter at his antics, with bandmates arriving for practice to a joyfully chaotic scene of gasping children on the floor, milk sprayed across the table, and Ron the picture of innocence. His twinkle and spark of humor was something that struck you, whether you'd known him for ten minutes or ten years.
Ron lives on as a role model for his values of working hard for something bigger than yourself while always prioritizing family, and for making time to share the things you love with the people you love. He was a supportive and generous friend. A devoted husband, father, and brother, he cherished his family above all other things.
Ron is survived by his wife of 43 years, son Jesse (Seattle, WA), daughter Alison Lerman (Minneapolis, MN), sister Lisa Wilson (Eugene, OR) and brother Alan (Portland, OR). The family so appreciates the outpouring of support in these difficult times when we cannot gather together. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name would be gratefully accepted by the Teton Regional Land Trust or the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 25, 2020