Ronald H. Bodily, 92, of Iona, Idaho, passed away November 25, 2020. He was under the considerate care of hospice and Turtle & Crane of Idaho Falls, where he passed.
Ron was born May 31, 1928, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Theo G. Bodily and Freda Clark Bodily. His parents embedded in him a lifelong work ethic and an intense love of family-notable characteristics of his long life. He graduated in 1947 from Iona High School, where he served as Senior Class President to twenty five students. After graduation, he worked as a carpenter with his father, building, among other things, a large grain elevator in Idaho Falls. Three years later, he married Doris Ann Jones of Idaho Falls on September 8, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.
Soon after their wedding, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, serving in the 12th Tank Company- "The Dirty Dozen." After his release from active duty, Ron served four years in the Army Reserve. After his military service, he graduated from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts Education. Supplementing the GI Bill, Ron drove from Logan to Idaho Falls to work at Dad Clay's garage as an automobile mechanic. Eventually, Ron and Doris and their burgeoning family returned to Ron's much beloved Iona village.
Raising a family of five children in Iona, Ron worked thirty two years for various contractors at the Department of Energy. Most of these years he worked as a graphic artist, producing graphic design and technical illustration. Here, he made many lifelong friends. His colleagues inspired him to become a watercolorist. Significantly, Ron was a fine woodworker, turning exquisitely crafted vessels and carving three-dimensional animal sculptures. Ron generously served many people with his woodworking skills, making countless objects for them. He always asked his family and friends, "What can I make for you?"
Ron loved backpacking, archery hunting, bird watching, and RV-ing. His grandchildren loved his enthusiasm for giving motorcycle rides, which he drove well into his eighties. He always had a stellar garden and a meticulous yard, yet was always available to assist anyone in need.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many leadership positions, including scouting, which he especially enjoyed. In 1948, he served a Southern States mission for two years. After retirement, Ron and Doris Ann served three additional missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Kiribati in the central Pacific Ocean, Nauvoo, IL, and in Southern Utah to the Navajos.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Doris Ann Bodily of Iona, ID; son, Alan (Penni) Bodily of Liberty Lake, WA; daughter, Sheila (Edward) Hayden of Beaverton, OR; son, Vince (Susan) Bodily of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Brenda Bodily of Iona, ID; daughter, Rochelle (Curtis) Ricks of Idaho Falls, ID, and eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Elaine (Kent) Ward of Rigby and Paula (Ken) Winder of Idaho Falls.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Theo and Freda; two brothers, Del Roy (Alice) Bodily and Waldo (Marva) Bodily; and one sister, Janel (Gordon) Olsen. One grandson died in infancy.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, private family services will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the Iona Cemetery.
.