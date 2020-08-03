Ronald Henry Engberson, 77, of Monteview, Idaho passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho at the Madison Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in San Diego, California on Jan. 23, 1943. The son of Alma Henry Engberson and Maurine Beck Engberson. He attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho and graduated from West Jefferson High School. He attended school at Rick's College and at Brigham Young University. He was a military veteran who served as a Radio Control Mechanic in the United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of the Verle Skidmore VFW Post in Terreton, Idaho. Ron married Beryl Rigby in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had 3 children. Even though they divorced, they remained close friends which proved to be a great blessing to their family.He then married his best friend and love Vicki McMurtrey on July 11, 1992 in Ririe, Idaho, welcoming in her 4 children. He provided for his family as a dairy farmer in Monteview. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he had the opportunity to serve in many different callings. Ron was active in the community serving with the Senior Center, VFW, and planning and zoning also on the United Dairy Council. He loved traveling, especially to visit family where he often performed quiet acts of kindness. He loved trains and collecting things (antiques). His life was farming and he loved the harvest and just good hard work. He was a kind and gentle man to all those he came in contact with and we will miss him greatly. Ron is survived by his wife Vicki Engberson of Monteview, Idaho. His daughter; Melanie (Paul) Wennerholm of Raleigh, NC, His Sons; Ronald Henry (Cheri) Engberson of Sandy, UT, Nathan (Courtney) Engberson of Inkom, ID, His Stepchildren: Chanelle Blaeser of Pequot Lakes, MN, Kristi (Chad) Bills of Meridian, Idaho, Shane (Kim) Bills of Redlands, CA, and Curtis (Codi) Bills of Meridian, ID. 2 sisters and 2 brothers. 23 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Eva Campbell. A memorial service and military rites will be held in Ron's honor on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the West Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will meet prior to services on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 at the Terreton Stake Center. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhomecom.