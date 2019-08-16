|
Ronald Eugene Gingras, 86, of Idaho Falls, died on August 15, 2019, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center, under the care of Solace Hospice of Idaho Falls.
Ronald was born July 5, 1933, in Cornell, Wisconsin, the son of Homer and Lucille Guse Gingras. At an early age his family moved to Seal Beach, California. He grew up and attended schools in Seal Beach and Huntington Beach, California.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot in Maine. He returned to California to attend Long Beach State College, receiving an electrical engineering degree. He worked for McDonald Douglas. He then went back to college while working for International Harvester. Ron received 12 endorsements in the field of education.
In 1958, he married Marjorie Theanne in Long Beach, CA. She passed away in October 1986. In 1978, the family moved to Idaho Falls where he taught Special Ed at Idaho Falls High School. He served as the tennis coach there for 27 years. In 1988, he married Karen F. Livingston at the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls.
Ron was an avid fisherman. He loved the outdoors, skiing, reading and travel. He and Karen have traveled to 39 countries. He loved the time spent in Island Park and winters in Desert Hot Springs, California.
Ron was a member of the Idaho Falls First Presbyterian Church. He served as a deacon and sang in the Westminster Choir for many years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Karen; a daughter, Lisa Sherick (Mark) of Idaho Falls; a step-son, Randy Livingston of Boise, ID; and step-son, Mark W. Livingston (Kirsten) of Yakima, WA. He loved and enjoyed his five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lucille Gingras; and his first wife, Theanne Gingras; and son, Ronald Eugene Gingras II.
A memorial service will be held on August 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Idaho Falls First Presbyterian Church (325 Elm Street) with Reverend Dr. Phillip Hagen officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow in the lower lounge of the church.
Memorial gifts may be given in Ron Gingras name to the Idaho Falls First Presbyterian Church, to the , or Solace Hospice of Idaho Falls.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 16, 2019