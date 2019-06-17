Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Ronald Holder Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Holder Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Holder

1960 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ronald Dean Holder, 59 of Rupert, Idaho was killed in a tragic hang gliding accident at Point of the Mountain Flight Park in Draper, Utah on June 11, 2019. His family finds solace in the fact that he died doing what he was most passionate about and with an incredible view of snow-capped mountains. Ron was born February 17, 1960 in Idaho Falls to Laurel Zumwalt Holder and Rip Holder of Rigby. He attended schools in Jefferson County, graduating from Rigby High School in 1978. Ron worked as a welder at the family business, Holder Machine Works in Rigby and spent many years at Challenger Pallet in Osgood. He continued his education, and earned a degree as a drug and alcohol counselor. On May 25, 2003 he married Joan Saario in Harriman State Park in Idaho. He and his wife Joan own and operate Pathways Counseling, Dancing Star Ranch, Shamrock Lanes Dachshunds, Metal Magic, and Solutions Investigations. His greatest achievements were through his work as a peer counselor at Pathways and as a 39 year member of AA. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and loved anything he could do in nature. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, farming, ranching, raising and training horses the Parelli way, being with his family, especially his son and step-son, and teasing his nieces and nephews. He never met a stranger, was always willing to lend a hand, and was able to see past one's troubles into a person's heart.



Ron leaves behind the love of his life, Joan Saario-Holder, of Rupert; his children, Tylor Holder, of Boise, Sara Cade of Boise, Shawn Grunig, of Idaho Falls; sixteen grandchildren; his mother, Laurel Barsalou, of Palmdale, California; sister, Cindy Poole, of Lancaster, California; brothers, Richard Holder of North Pole, Alaska, and Roy Holder of Menan. He was preceded in death by his father, Rip Holder; sister, Vicki Holder; and grandparents, Blanche and Art Holder and James & Evelyn Zumwalt Holder. A celebration of Life, in the style of an AA meeting will be held Thursday, June 20, at 6 pm. at the Wilson Theater in Rupert, (610 Fremont Ave. 83350). Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby (101 West Main Street, 83442). The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to the Henrys Lake Foundation (P.O. Box 1389, West Yellowstone, MT, 59758). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on June 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.