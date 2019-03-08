Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Howell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Howell

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ronald Jess Howell, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 6, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Ron was born January 22, 1934, in Basalt, Idaho, to Jess Jason Howell and DeEsta Irene Call Howell. He grew up in Firth and helped raise his two brothers. He graduated from Jackson Hole High School. Ron also attended Ricks College, Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho where he received his Master's Degree in Business Administration. Ron served as an Infantry Private in the United States Army during the Korean War and was deployed in Germany.



On July 16, 1966, he married Elizabeth Eileen Dearden in Elko, Nevada. They raised two children, Laurence and Kelli. Ron and Elizabeth made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Ron worked as a financial controller for the INL.



He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, and hunting.



Ron is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Howell of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Laurence Trumbo of Idaho Falls, ID; granddaughter, MacKenzie Mays of Eugene, OR; and brother, Monte (Karen) Howell of Pocatello, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelli Mays; and brother, Dennis Howell.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries