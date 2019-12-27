Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home & Cremation Services
825 E 17th Street
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
(208) 522-7424
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Pedersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Pedersen


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Ronald Pedersen Obituary
Ronald Hugh Pedersen passed away quietly in his home on December 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Salt Lake City on April 11, 1928, Ronald moved his family to Idaho Falls in 1953 and established a successful retail business, Ronsons (formerly State Hardware), and retired in 2006. His wife preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by their seven children, Rhonda (Troy) Belka, Debbie (Clark) Vanderniet, Kris (Colleen [deceased]) Pedersen, Richard (Deanna) Pedersen, Jana (Tony) Malovich, Lisa (Joe) Cawley, and Ryan (Tami) Pedersen, as well as 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A viewing is scheduled in Idaho Falls on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home; The funeral service will be held at an LDS chapel in Cottonwood Heights, Utah (6634 S. Greenfield Way) at 11 a.m. A viewing will precede the funeral at 10 a.m.For a full obituary and photos, please see www.buckmillerhann.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -