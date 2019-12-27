|
|
|
Ronald Hugh Pedersen passed away quietly in his home on December 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Salt Lake City on April 11, 1928, Ronald moved his family to Idaho Falls in 1953 and established a successful retail business, Ronsons (formerly State Hardware), and retired in 2006. His wife preceded him in death in 2009. He is survived by their seven children, Rhonda (Troy) Belka, Debbie (Clark) Vanderniet, Kris (Colleen [deceased]) Pedersen, Richard (Deanna) Pedersen, Jana (Tony) Malovich, Lisa (Joe) Cawley, and Ryan (Tami) Pedersen, as well as 27 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A viewing is scheduled in Idaho Falls on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home; The funeral service will be held at an LDS chapel in Cottonwood Heights, Utah (6634 S. Greenfield Way) at 11 a.m. A viewing will precede the funeral at 10 a.m.For a full obituary and photos, please see www.buckmillerhann.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 27, 2019