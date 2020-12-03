Ronald J. Sayer (Ron or Ronnie), 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 30, 2020, in the home of his daughter, Monica (Sayer) Franz in West Jordan, Utah. He was born September 21, 1934, in Idaho Falls to William Henry Sayer and Ora Hodge Sayer. He was raised in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1951. He attended the University of Idaho for two years, but returned to Idaho Falls to work in the family's Willy's Jeep dealership with his father and his brother, Richard Henry ("Dick") Sayer.
Not long after his return to Idaho Falls, he met the love of his life, Janet (Olsen) Sayer, and they were married on June 14, 1957. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1966. They remained in Idaho Falls for the 62 wonderful years that they shared. Janet was the perfect partner for Ron, as she managed and cared for the home and family while Ron worked. Janet passed away on March 24, 2020, they were apart for a very short period of time.
Ron was a very strong and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ron served in multiple positions, including being a member of a bishopric, a high councilor and a high priest group leader. Those around him in the Church remember his total commitment to his assignments, his ability to lead and mentor young people and his wonderful gift as a teacher. Ron could teach any class and any subject in a manner that enabled everyone to understand and learn.
Aside from his family, business was Ron's passion. After purchasing the Jeep dealership from his father, Ron and his brother Dick purchased the local American Motors dealership in 1966 and the Datsun (now Nissan) dealership in 1970. Ron and Dick divided the business in 1975 and Ron subsequently purchased the local Chrysler, Dodge and BMW dealerships. He was very proud to sell these auto dealerships to his son Kelly. Ron was also very successful in several different real estate ventures, and to no one's surprise, during the past several months of the COVID quarantine, he very successfully started day-trading stocks.
The ultimate success of Ron's business activities will never be measured financially. Countless individuals have been blessed with opportunities to work with him and his children and grandchildren have spent hours listening to and learning from his experiences. He always saw the best in everyone and did his best to bring it out. Stories of his generosity are commonplace - he genuinely loved and cared for people.
Ron's heart and love for his family was felt by everyone. He had five brothers, four (Max Ellison, Hodge Ellison, Gary Sayer and Dick Sayer) preceded him in death, with Warren Sayer still living and residing in Idaho Falls. He is also survived by his three children, Kevin (Mimi) Sayer of San Diego, Kelly (Michelle) Sayer of Idaho Falls and Monica (Brandon) Franz of Salt Lake City. He was a totally devoted father, supporting his children in all activities and providing every educational opportunity possible to position them for the future. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, all of whom light up and smile with their favorite story about grandpa. His influence will be felt forever.
Due to the uncertainty of the current healthcare environment, Ron was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Fielding Memorial Park for his immediate family.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
