Services Colonial Funeral Home 2005 S 4Th Ave Pocatello , ID 83201 (208) 233-1500 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Civitan Park 900 W. Elva/Riverside Drive Idaho Falls , ID

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ronald Layton Stephens, 59, passed away June 9, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID with his loving family by his side after complications of a cardiac arrest.



He was born November 19, 1959 to Jerry S. Stephens and Sondra Harris Stephens in Salt Lake City, UT. He attended schools in Salt Lake City, Tooele, and Orem, UT before moving to Idaho Falls, ID; where he attended Ammon Jr. High and Bonneville High School.



Ron joined the Army National Guard where he received his GED and became a machinist by trade. He began his career at EIMCO in Salt Lake City, UT, and ending it at Premier Technology in Blackfoot, ID. Being a machinist was ideal for Ron, he was a perfectionist in every way. He had the cleanest house, well-groomed yard, everything picture perfect.



He married Teresa Kappel and was blessed with two daughters, Rebecca and Jennifer. They later divorced. He joined Berdella Walton and gained another daughter, Charissa, before their son, Derek was born. They later divorced.



Ron made life fun for his family, fishing, boating, camping, throwing a Frisbee, snowmobiling, sledding, motorcycle riding, four-digging, anything outdoors if the sun was shining. "Rockin Ron" loved music, live concerts, albums, 8 track, cassette, CD's or when KBER SLC rocked Granite Avenue! Hopefully you all enjoyed the music with him if you were near him at the park, river, beach, camping, or lived next door because he did like it loud! Broncos were a huge part of his life. Denver Broncos was his favorite NFL team, he watched them play faithfully. His Ford Bronco hauled his family to many new adventures. Dogs loved Ron as much as he loved them, showering them with hugs, rubs, kisses, sharing a hot dog, anything they wanted. He kept dishes in his home for family fur-baby visits, or if a stray happened to stop by.



Last year Ron reconnected with his childhood sweetheart Debi Whaley. They married, and moved to Pocatello, ID.



Ron is survived by his wife, Debi Whaley Stephens, Pocatello ID; children, Rebecca (Kevin) Hoadley of Rigby, ID, Jennifer (Jesse) Leigh, Pocatello, ID, Charissa Rios and Derek Stephens, Kearns, UT; parents, Jerry (Patricia) Stephens, and Sondra Olson, Idaho Falls ID; sisters, Debra Walker, Idaho Falls, ID, Jerrilynn Woolston, Henderson, NV, Susan (Vince) Shawver, W. Richland, WA, and Cathy (Mark) Deveraux, Rigby, ID; brothers, Tim Crew and Chris Crew, both Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Nataiela, Shelby, Trevon, Roxanne, Derek Jr., Marisio, Lyrik, Blake and Eliana; great-granddaughter Violet; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by brother, Milton Olson; and nieces, Crystal Crew and Christin Shawver.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Portneuf Medical Center for the loving care they gave to Ron and his family, especially Dr. Andrews, Britany, Travis and Sunshine.



In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Ron's name to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, 840 Park Ave. Idaho Falls, ID 83402 or https://ifrescuemission.org/give/. or to the animal shelter of your choice.



Cremation services provided by Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 208-233-1500. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com



A Celebration of Life, for family and friends, will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at the Civitan Park, 900 W. Elva/Riverside Drive, Idaho Falls, ID. Published in Post Register on June 20, 2019