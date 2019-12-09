|
|
|
Ronald J. Whiting, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 7, 2019, at Lily & Syringa Assisted Living Center.
Ronald was born May 2, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ronald G. Whiting and Capitola Carter Whiting. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and Firth and graduated from Firth High School. Ronald was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and after high school, he served a full-time mission in the Netherlands. He went on to work at the State Hospital for 25 years.
On July 8, 2004, he married Estella Villanuva Whiting in Idaho Falls. Ronald and Stella made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed golfing, and he especially loved to read.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife; sons, RJ Whiting, Joe (Janet) Whiting, Kenny (Cecelia) Whiting, James (Brenda) Whiting; daughters, Sue (Gordy) Watkins, Heidi (Wayne) Cooper, and Heather (Chris) Cannon; sister, Sherrie Bates; 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Peggy Ricks, Deanne Kung, and LaNae Brown.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Willowbrook Ward Building, 1200 Dunbar Drive, with Bishop David Campbell officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 9, 2019