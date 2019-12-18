|
|
|
Ronda Jean Bateson, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 17, 2019, at home.
Ronda was born July 5, 1952, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Ronald Leo (Hank) Garner and Norma Jean Schwartz Garner.
On January 9, 1971, she married Barton Grant Bateson in Idaho Falls, ID.
Ronda is survived by her husband, Barton Grant Bateson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jason (Lisa) Bateson of Madison, WI; son, Matt (Seneca) Bateson of Boise, ID; grandson, Patrick (Margarita) Ramirez; grandson, Keegan Callahan; sister, Judy (Denny) Garner of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dale (Kathy) Garner of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Eddie Garner of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lori (Dan) Seargeant of CA; sister, Peggy (Alan) Mondada of Boise, ID; brother, Dex Covert of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Judy (Dave) Truempler of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Brad (Beverly) Bateson of Logan, UT; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Leo (Hank) Garner; mother, Norma Jean Garner; brothers, Denny Garner and James Garner; and niece, Jennifer Garner.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the V.A.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 18, 2019