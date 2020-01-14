|
Ronell Hillman Breckenridge, 90, of Tetonia, Idaho, passed away January 12, 2020, at Teton Valley Hospital, Driggs, ID. She was born January 07, 1930, in Driggs at her Grandma Martha Alice Buxton's Maternity Home. Her parents Gheen Hillman and Eva Buxton Hillman were happy to welcome Ronell as their 4th child, with 3 more siblings to follow. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Darby, ID where her dad was involved in agriculture. She graduated from Teton High School and then attended University of ID in Moscow. While there, Dale Lee Breckenridge was dared to take Ronell on a date. They had known each other at Teton High School. They were married on September 08, 1951, then headed back to Moscow to school for a year. After Dale graduated they moved to Tetonia where they ranched with Dale's family. While Dale served in the army in Austria, Ronell split her time between her parents and in-laws hoes. A baby girl, RonaLee was born during this time. RonaLee was 16 months old before she saw her dad. After Dale's return, Ronell's life settled down to ranching and raising kids. She loved her children and found great joy in supporting them in ALL of their activities. Ronell was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving the Relief Society and Primary. When Dale joined the Church, Ronell's prayers were answered and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Ronell also found time to serve the community in many capacities; Cowbells, American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Teton Valley Historical museum and 4-H leader. Ronell worked many hours on genealogy and family history. Her warm smile and heartfelt hugs will be missed by many people in Teton Valley. Ronell is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Dale Lee Breckenridge, children; son-in-law Greg Symons, Alice Breckenridge, David (Alene) Breckenridge, Ray Breckenridge, Lois (Joseph) Bailey, and Jay (Jenni) Breckenridge, a brother; Russell Hillman (age 94), sisters-in-law; Pat Heileson Hillman, Avon Woolstenhulme Hillman Harrell; 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, RonaLee Breckenridge Symons, siblings; Merle Eskelsen, Eunice Wilcox, John Alfred Hillman, Flora Richins and Vaun Hillman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Tetonia 2nd Ward Church, 209 So. Main, Tetonia, ID, with Bishop Eric Kay officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday, January 17, from 6-8:00 pm at the Tetonia Church and from 9:30-10:45 am on Saturday at the Tetonia Church. Burial will be in Haden Cemetery. Tetonia, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 14, 2020