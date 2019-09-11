|
On Monday, September 2, 2019, Rory Dewaine Neddo, father of five children, loving son, brother, and loyal friend, met an untimely end at the age of 30.
Rory was born on January 25, 1989, to Kerry L. Wessells (Sato) and Rodger L. Neddo. He worked in construction and spent time fighting forest fires.
Rory had a passion for the outdoors and an engaging laugh. He loved to fish and go camping with family and friends. He was fiercely loyal to his friends, often placing their well-being above his own. When he looked at you with his big eyes, you knew he saw you and cared about you. He was a stand-up guy his friends counted on during their most difficult times.
He is survived by his five children, Victoria, Marissa, McKinley, Gauge, and Hunter; his brothers, Chris and Jason; his sister, Shana; and his mother, Kerry. Rory was preceded in death by his father, Rodger L. Neddo.
His memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Bridge Church, 2170 12th Street, Idaho Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 11, 2019