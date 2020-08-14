On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Rose Actis, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend received her wish to join her life-long love, Floyd. Rose was born in Butte, Montana on June 23, 1933, to Amelia "Molly" and Joseph Krstulich, both young immigrants from Austria.
Rose was attending the all-girls catholic Central High School when, Floyd, the Butte High football star, first laid eyes on her. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Butte, MT, on September 24, 1955. While Floyd and Rose lived in Bozeman and Butte, MT, they had their three oldest children, Craig Michael, Lisa Ann, and Curt David. The family first moved to Oregon and then Burley, Idaho, where their fourth child, Leslee Ann, was born. In 1975, Rose and Floyd made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Rose was very active in the Catholic community throughout her life and held leadership positions in the Altar Society.
Rose's children were her greatest joy in life. She looked forward to talking daily to each of her children and her involvement in our lives will be sorely missed.
Rose enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing and we all have blankets, booties, and dish clothes; all made with love by Rose. She was an excellent cook and opened her kitchen to her children's friends on a routine basis. Rose was an avid reader and would often read multiple books in a single week. She was an accomplished bridge player and loved to prepare for the many Bridge Clubs she joined. Rose loved her daily walks and was often seen miles from home strolling along the river. She and Floyd enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing. And, of course, we all looked forward to the annual trips to Yellowstone Park.
Rose is survived by her loving children, Craig Actis of Denver, Colorado, Lisa (Ed) Harvego of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Curt (Darci) Actis of Reno, Nevada and Leslee (Scott) Davis of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 10 grandchildren, Rick (Tess) Actis of Bellingham, Washington, Jessica Page (Stuart Schrager) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jeremy and Jason Actis of Denver, Colorado, Joshua (Nina) Page of Spokane, Washington, Zachary and Gabrielle Davis of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jake, Julia, and Olivia Actis of Reno, Nevada; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan Actis of Bellingham, Washington, Lennon Page of Spokane, Washington, and Patrick Floyd and John Benjamin of Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Charles Actis; parents, Joseph and Mollie Krstulich; brother, George Krstulich; and sister, Ann Marie Shea.
The family plans a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the charity of your choice
in Rose's memory. The family wishes to thank The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center staff for the loving companionship and care provided to Rose. Many thanks to Dr. Leland Krantz for his diagnosis and treatment of Rose's lung disease over the years.