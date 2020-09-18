Rosemary Newman Adkins passed away from Alzheimer's disease on September 3, 2020, at home with her beloved husband, Jim. She was 78 years old. Rosemary grew up on a potato farm "in cold snowy Idaho." She was born in Idaho Falls on May 21, 1942, to Joseph and Anna Newman, who immigrated from Germany. Rosemary grew up speaking German and treasured her German and immigrant heritage. The youngest of five, she cherished her siblings, Joseph, Betty, Lucille, and Anton.
On the family farm in Firth, Idaho, Rosemary developed the work ethic, can-do spirit, abiding Catholic faith, and love of family that characterized her entire life. She was especially proud of the tractor-driving prowess she demonstrated at a young age-no doubt a harbinger of her ability to take on large challenges.
After elementary school in Blackfoot, Idaho, Rosemary attended Saint Mary of the Wasatch in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated in 1960 as valedictorian of her class and student body president. Then she went to work for the Westinghouse Corporation, which operated a training facility in Idaho for the U.S. Navy.
There Rosemary met her future husband, Jim, a naval officer hailing from a ranch near Georgetown, Texas. When Jim checked in at Westinghouse for his training in September of 1960, he waited in an area in front of Rosemary's desk. He decided he had to meet this beautiful woman with only "Rosemary" on her name plate. Jim and Rosemary were married on June 8, 1963, at the Submarine Base Chapel in Groton, Connecticut, and began their shared life. It was one of service, travel, adventure, learning, fun-and, above all, family. Rosemary and Jim had two children, Jim III and Judy.
With good cheer, Rosemary tackled the many challenges of being a Navy wife. She managed the complexities of multiple cross-country and cross-ocean moves, helped her children navigate new schools, served as sole parent when Jim was at sea for months at a time, and supported other Navy wives through her participation in wives' clubs and informal networks.
The family adventure included duty stations around the globe: New London, Connecticut; Charleston, South Carolina (twice); Hawaii (twice); Bremerton, Washington; Guam, Marianas Islands; Fairfax, Virginia; and Holy Loch, Scotland. Rosemary's very first cruise was the family's 1970 move to Hawaii, accomplished via a four-day voyage from San Francisco to Honolulu aboard the S.S. Lurline.
When Jim's job in Scotland required cultivating relationships with local officials, Rosemary rose to the challenge, hosting large dinner parties attended by senior U.S. naval officers and Scottish dignitaries. She was a favorite of the local Scottish ladies, who appreciated her authenticity and down-to-earth nature.
Rosemary was a devoted mother. She took her children to countless lessons and practices, attended games and concerts and meets and scouting and school events, and also showed her kids how to have fun, whether on the beach at Barber's Point, Hawaii, or in the boonies on Guam. She loved and cared for Prince, Snoopy, and Rascal, the family's succession of poorly-trained but beloved dogs.
Between the adventurous family moves, there were many pure adventures, and Rosemary was always game, embracing family trips to Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the various Marianas and Hawaiian islands. Rosemary especially liked Rome, where she could see Catholicism, art, architecture, and history come together.
Learning was another central thread in Rosemary's life. Rosemary pursued higher education doggedly and persistently, across time and space. She first enrolled at Idaho State University in 1961, paying her own way at age 19. After Jim proposed, she joined him on the East Coast, transferring to the University of Connecticut. Later, while her children were small, she squeezed in a few classes at the Citadel in South Carolina. Eventually, she returned to school full time at the University of Guam. Her children were impressed by how hard she worked, studying thick textbooks late into the night (and sometimes chewing caramels to stay awake), yet still cheering them on at all their swim meets and baseball games. After completing one final course at George Mason University in Virginia, Rosemary received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Guam in 1979.
Rosemary embraced schools she didn't attend herself. She was a strong supporter of the Naval Academy (alma mater of her husband, son, granddaughter, and grandson) and contributed many hours to the work of the alumni association's Puget Sound Chapter. Rosemary was also a passionate fan of Duke basketball (alma mater of her daughter). From 1986 to 2000, she and Jim held season tickets and regularly road-tripped between Virginia and North Carolina to join the Cameron Crazies and cheer on the team.
After completing her college education, Rosemary held positions at a nonprofit organization, an electronics manufacturer, and two companies serving the defense industry, but her favorite part of work was always the conviviality of the office; she enjoyed her co-workers, and they enjoyed her.
In 2002, Jim and Rosemary retired to Silverdale, Washington, and built their dream house on Duckabush Lane. Rosemary made that dream a reality by attending to countless design decisions. There, Jim and Rosemary spent 16 happy years looking out their picture window each morning to see "if the mountains were out."
In retirement, Rosemary enjoyed gardening, participating in social groups (her book club, birthday group, and Ya Ya sisterhood group), and contributing to her local community (as secretary of the Puddingstone Home-Owner's Association, and by being Jim's right-hand woman for his many service activities). She was a member of the Naval Submarine League and enjoyed attending the meetings with Jim. Despite being a landlubber at heart, Rosemary also served good-naturedly and proficiently as first mate on the Sea Y'all, helmed by Captain Jim. She was the queen of the "boat breakfast"; nobody lacked for orange rolls.
During these years, Rosemary and Jim continued to explore the world (by way of cruises to Alaska, the Panama Canal, Mexico, the Columbia River, the Danube, and the Mediterranean, and trips to China and Australia). They also visited special places and people: In particular, Rosemary enjoyed reunions with her siblings in Casa Grande, Arizona; trips to the Adkins family ranch in Georgetown (especially in spring, when the bluebonnets were in bloom); one big family trip to Maui; a return trip to Guam after three decades; and reunions with Navy friends far and wide.
Rosemary was a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren. She made sure they were never deprived of pancakes. She was always up for a game of checkers, chess, dominoes, or Candy Land. She was known to put on a good poker face and then spring a royal flush. She took her granddaughters on special birthday shopping trips. She and Jim never hesitated to hop on the ferry and make the two-hour Puget Sound crossing for their grandkids' basketball games, guitar recitals, birthday celebrations, and more.
She made everybody feel well taken care of. Her penchant for doing laundry-the subject of much family ribbing-was emblematic of her caring nature.
In times of crisis, that caring kicked into high gear. In 1999, Rosemary saw Jim through a struggle with cancer, supporting him in every way possible. In 2011, she did the same when Jim had a heart attack and bypass surgery. Her practical help, emotional support, and prayers made all the difference.
Rosemary had a lovely smile. She liked red roses and blue hydrangeas. Her homemade strawberry jam was the best.
In 2019, Rosemary and Jim moved to the Timber Ridge at Talus Senior Living Community in Issaquah, Washington, to be nearer family, as Rosemary was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Even in the midst of the disease, Rosemary remained the loving person she had always been. She gave the longest hugs at the airport. She started playing the piano again and played often, especially for Jim. One of her favorite pieces was "Du, Du Liegst Mir Im Herzen." She will always be in our hearts.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, James Adkins, Jr.; son, James Adkins III; daughter, Judith Adkins; daughters-in-law, Mary Adkins and Ruthanna Hooke; granddaughters, Carolyn Davis and Kathleen Adkins; grandsons, James Adkins IV and Silas Adkins-Hooke; and many friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22412 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871; or to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
Services will be held at a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign the family's online guestbook at www.flintofts.com
