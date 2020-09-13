Rosemary Bood Yerke, 90, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby.
Rosemary was born February 8, 1930 in Burton, Idaho to Joseph Emanuel Bood and Mary Ettie Chambers Bood.
Rosemary grew up on a small farm in the Rexburg area and graduated from Madison High School in 1948. After working for the Madison County Clerk's Office for a few years she moved to Salt Lake City to work for the US Department of Agriculture Aerial Photographic Laboratory for a few months where she was a Photogrammetric Aid and worked on aerial photographs which were distributed to other government agencies. In 1951 she moved to Gooding, Idaho, and worked for the US Department of Agriculture ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service) Office for several years. She then moved to Salt Lake City in 1960 and worked for the US Probation and Parole Office and attended the University of Utah studying Social Work and Criminology.
On November 25, 1968 she married the love of her life, Walter Yerke, and moved to his farm in Blackfoot. In 1970, she was blessed with the other love of her life: her son, Roger. Shortly after this, they built a cabin retreat in Island Park. They loved to visit the area as often as they could and hosted many memorable family reunions at the cabin which always featured lots of great food including homemade ice cream and freshly squeezed lemonade.
Rosemary liked to keep busy. In addition to working on the farm, she worked for many years as a freelance typist for various court reporters in the area as well as the medical clinic. In 1981 she obtained her Real Estate License and added that to her repertoire. She was very involved in the community including positions in the PTA, volunteering with the American Cancer Society
, and worked for the Eastern Idaho State Fair for many years.
Rosemary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Rosemary had many talents. She was an excellent cook and made the best divinity on the planet. She used oil paints to create magnificent landscapes on canvas and rocks, made dozens of beautiful quilts, decorated award-winning wedding and birthday cakes, and loved sewing, crafting, knitting, crocheting, reading, camping, and fishing. She also loved to spend time with her family at the cabin.
Rosemary is survived by her nieces who cared for her, Lisa Maddux, of Park City, Utah; and Suzie Lewis, of Menan, Idaho; her pen-pal Nephew, Gary Boren, of San Francisco, California; as well as her sister-in-law, Majken Bood, of Auburn, Wyoming; brother-in-law, Wendel Lewis, of Menan, Idaho; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walt; her son, Roger; and five siblings: Elda Boren, Warren Bood, Leo Bood, Rex Bood, and Sharon Lewis. We are so happy for the wonderful family reunion she is enjoying in heaven.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service.
