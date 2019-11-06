|
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Rosula Marie McKelley passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Rosula was born May 28, 1933 to George and Vara Hjelm in Shelley. She attended school in Shelley and the Seattle area. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter. She was known for her kind heart, her willingness to help anyone who needed it, her wit, and her amusing childhood stories.
Rosula met the love of her life when she was a small girl, and later married him. She and Robert McKelley were married on Jan. 24, 1952, at Lake Sammamish, WA; they settled in Shelley and quickly began their family. Later their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
Rosula was an expert seamstress, she made clothes for all her children and grandchildren, no one went without when she was behind the sewing machine. She had a passion for cake decorating, taking classes and honing her skills at home. She later worked for the RT French Company, and Pillsbury, where she made many good friends. She retired after 15 years so she could spend more time with her family and travel.
Of all the many wonders Rosula created, nothing made her more proud than the family she made with her dear husband. She is survived by her children: Vara Hitesman of Largo, Florida, Robin Nelson (Brent) of Basalt, Todd McKelley of Shelley, Penny McKelley of Shelley, Melissa Neidner (Rick) of Shelley, and Jessie Siems (Josh) of Shelley. Rosula had 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren by whom she was adored and respected. There will never be a greater grandmother... she will be missed.
Rosula was preceded to the here-after by her husband and soulmate, Robert; father, George; mother, Vara; eight brothers and sisters, a great-grandson (Alex), great- granddaughters (Caimbrie and Delilah) and a son-in-law (JT Hitesman).
Her family would like to express their gratitude to OneSource Home Heath and Hospice, who were very kind, and took great care of her during the last year of her life.
The Family will meet with friends and family on Friday, November 8 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak) in Shelley.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 6, 2019